Congressman Anthony Brindisi Under Self-Quarantine

Congressman Anthony Brindisi has announced he is under self-quarantine as a result of contact he had with two Congressional members who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Brindisi said,

Last week, I was in contact with Congressman McAdams who recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a member of Congress and a public servant, keeping our community safe is my top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, I will self-quarantine until Friday, March 27, 2020.

He is currently not experiencing any symptoms and remains in good health, but he believes this is the safest course of action to take. Brindisi will be teleworking from home and will remain in close contact with local, state and federal officials.

Brindisi went on to say, "I will never stop fighting for Upstate New York and will continue working to ensure our community has the resources we need." He is urging all residents to follow the guidance of CDC and other health experts in an effort to combat this pandemic.

Brindisi's offices will remain closed until further notice, but constituents can still call his office on the phone with any questions. Brindisi will also be hosting a tele-town hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. To participate, click this link: https://vekeo.com/repbrindisi/.