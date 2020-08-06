Family, friends and the community are rallying around a family who tragically lost a young father and husband.

Tyler McBain left behind his girlfriend Courtney Sanborn and two beautiful children Mavrick McBain & Avarah Pugh after tragedy struck in Oneida Castle. "It is so hard losing a loved one, let alone when you lose one unexpectedly, at a young age, with two young children who don't understand why," Jamie Schoeneck wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. "My heart breaks for this family and I am truly hoping as a community we can all pull together to show support and help this young mother and children get by emotionally, financially, and physically."

The support has been pouring in with thousands being donated to the family. "It's so heart warming and incredible," says Schoeneck. Thank you all so much who have already contributed."

The community came out to remember McBain during a candle light vigil Wednesday night.

Photo Credit - Jeremy Emmons

Photo Credit - April Perkins

Decals are being made and can be ordered through Nicole Homer. All the proceeds will be given to Courtney Sanborn and her family.

New York State Troopers responded to McBain's apartment in Oneida Castle just after 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a physical assault. Police say he was deceased when they arrived.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors and witnesses who heard an argument that occurred in the upstairs apartment and then observed a male running from the victim’s residence and getting into a dark-colored SUV and leaving the scene.

The possible suspect may have headed back to the Rochester area. Police in that area are cooperating with State Police on the investigation.

Anyone who may information on the case is asked to call New York State Police at 315-366-6000.