State Police are trying to track down a man who was seen running for an apartment in Oneida Castle where another 22-year-old man was found dead.

Troopers responded to an apartment inside 91 Seneca Avenue in Oneida Castle just after 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a physical assault, according to NYSP. That's where the found the body of Tyler McBain, who lived at the residence.

Police say McBain was deceased when they arrived but have not indicated the nature of his death, just that he was lying on the floor.

Troopers say they've spoken to witnesses and neighbors who told them they heard an argument in the upstairs apartment of the building where McBain lived. They also told police they saw a male running from the victim's residence after the argument. Police say this possible suspect left in a dark-colored SUV.

Troopers say information obtained at the scene indicates this person may have been headed to the Rochester-area.

Anyone who may information on the case is asked to call New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

