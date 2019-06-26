Comedy CNY Releases Tribute To Utica Zoo Peacock

Everyone knows of the tragedy of Merlin of the Utica Zoo. He met his end in the lions pen. Comedy CNY has released a tribute in his honor.

They posted the tribute to Facebook:

In preparation for our upcoming Trivia Yo Self: Park & Rec Trivia Night we present our memorial video to the Utica Zoo's own Lil' Merlin. He will live on in our hearts forever! We hope you'll join us Friday, July 12 at 8PM for a special Lil Merlin tribute and please consider donating to the Utica Zoo!"

Rest in peace Merlin.