Comedian Aziz Ansari Performing at UPAC
Actor and Comedian Aziz Ansari will be performing at Ulster Performings Arts Center on Monday, May 13 and tickets are on sale Wednesday at noon.
While he began as a stand-up comedian, Ansari is best known for his time as Tom Haverford on the TV show Parks and Recreation and now the Netflix series Master of None. He's won multiple Emmy Awards for 'Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series' along with a Golden Globe for 'Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy'.
Tickets start at $51 and go up to $61. There is a four ticket limit per order which you can place at Ticketmaster or the Bardavon or UPAC Box Offices.
This show is soon. Who's going to check out Aziz Ansari?
Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM on 92.7/96.9 WRRV. Stream us live through the website, your Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WRRV mobile app.
Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM through your WRRV mobile app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Read more:
- WRRV Presents Bush, Live & Our Lady Peace At Bethel Woods
- Two Hollywood Actors Co-Own Hudson Valley Candy Shop
- Top 10 Celebrities Who Live In The Hudson Valley
- America's Oldest Intersection Is In The Hudson Valley
- The Jerky Boys Hudson Valley Connection
- A Day To Remember Set To Rock Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Drone Pilot Captures Haunting Footage Of The Old Psyche Center