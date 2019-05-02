Comedian Aziz Ansari Performing at UPAC

Actor and Comedian Aziz Ansari will be performing at Ulster Performings Arts Center on Monday, May 13 and tickets are on sale Wednesday at noon.

While he began as a stand-up comedian, Ansari is best known for his time as Tom Haverford on the TV show Parks and Recreation and now the Netflix series Master of None. He's won multiple Emmy Awards for 'Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series' along with a Golden Globe for 'Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy'.

Tickets start at $51 and go up to $61. There is a four ticket limit per order which you can place at Ticketmaster or the Bardavon or UPAC Box Offices.

This show is soon. Who's going to check out Aziz Ansari?

