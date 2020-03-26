Coffee, Lattes, Donuts, and Free Toilet Paper at a CNY Donut Shop

Credit: Daylight Donuts

A Central New York donut shop is thanking customers with a free roll of toilet paper with their order.

Daylight Donuts in New Hartford is offering a free roll of toilet paper with every $15 purchase - including gift cards.

In a Facebook post, Daylight says "Place a $15 order or purchase a $15 gift card at Daylight Donuts and receive a complimentary roll of toilet paper... let’s wipe out anxiety and roll with it!"

 

This sounds like a pretty sweet deal - and we personally recommend the pinecone donut - delicious.

Credit: Daylight Donuts
