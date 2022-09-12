Popular Kids YouTube Series Bringing Laughs And Music To Syracuse New York

Parents, your little one's will shout, sing, and dance with joy in Syracuse New York.

One of their favorite shows is coming to Syracuse. We are talking about CoComelon. "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" will be performing live at the Landmark Theatre on December 1st 6PM

The show, wildly popular on YouTube and Netflix, captivates babies, toddlers, and tykes through its songs meant to help them learn.

Bursting with special effects, new songs and new dances, COCOMELON LIVE JJ’S JOURNEY IS EVERYTHING YOUR KIDS WANT IT TO BE."

Tickets for CoComelon Live! at the Landmark go on sale on Friday, September 6th at 10AM. You can purchase them online here.

CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey is a Broadway-style musical. According to the shows website, this show will include all of your kids favorite CoComelon characters and over 20 songs, including new original music.

“JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems, and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true,” the release described."

You can read more online here.

From the Wikipedia page, in April 2019, The Wall Street Journal estimated Cocomelon's yearly ad revenue at $120 million. In late 2020, Cocomelon added content in Spanish and Portuguese. Early in 2021, they also added Mandarin Chinese, German, and Arabic. The show makes money, and it's available for all children.

