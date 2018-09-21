CNY Pumpkin Farms And Apple Cider Mills For Fall 2018
If you love spending fall doing fall things, you'll need somewhere to start. Here's a handy list that will make visiting as many local farms and mills easy as pie. Pumpkin or apple is up to you.
How many of these local CNY Autumn favorites have you visited?
Cullen Pumpkin Farm, Richfield Springs
Sand Flats Orchard, Fonda
Critz Farms, Cazenovia
Windy Hill Orchard, Cassville
Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm, Camden
North Star Orchard, Westmoreland
Clinton Cider Mill, Clinton
Fly Creek Cider Mill, Fly Creek
Whether you're looking for some fresh cider, apples for baking, pumpkins for carving, or you just want to get out and enjoy Autumn and everything that comes with it, you definitely have your choice of options in Central New York!