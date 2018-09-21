As of 2012, the RIAA had certified Metallica 's 1991 self-titled album, better known as "The Black Album," 16 times platinum. Naturally, this means the record, which broke down barriers for heavy metal's entrance into the mainstream and global consciousness, has spent a lot of time on the Billboard 200 charts. Last week, it hit No. 137 , marking the 500th nonconsecutive week it has spent on the chart.

Only three other albums have achieved this milestone since the weekly chart publications began in 1956. Both Bob Marley and The Wailers' Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers and Journey 's Greatest Hits have spent 539 weeks apiece on the Billboard 200, but none of these albums are within reach of Pink Floyd 's Dark Side of the Moon , which has spent a total of 937 weeks on the chart, though it did have an 18-year jump start on Metallica's "Black Album."

Also of note is that only two studio albums are in this club of sorts, a testament to the legendary status of Dark Side of the Moon and Metallica .

Meanwhile, Metallica are still touring on the back of 2016's now-platinum album, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct and are in the midst of the second North American leg of the "WorldWired" tour. They've got dates booked through March of next year and you can head to this location to see where they'll be playing.

