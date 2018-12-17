CNY Drivers Can Expect More Sobriety Checkpoints This Christmas

A word of warning for Central New York motorists: The New York State Police are once again taking part in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" initiative spearheaded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The campaign kicked off Thursday, December 13, and will run through the holidays until Tuesday, January 1, 2019. The past five years alone have produced an average of 300 fatalities annually due to drunk driving, so the 2018 goal is to significantly reduce those unfortunate numbers.

Drivers can expect increased sobriety checkpoints and additional troopers on roadways.

Police will also be on the lookout for distracted drivers, checking for seatbelt use, and flagging drivers who violate the “Move Over Law," which is in place to protect law enforcement officers, firefighters, ambulances, utility workers, and tow-truck drivers assisting disabled motorists on the side of the highway.

According to state police statistics, 40,489 tickets were issued during 2017's holiday safety initiative.

If you do encounter a sobriety checkpoint, here are a few reminders: