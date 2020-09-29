CNY Cider Mill Serving Up Lobster Pot Pie

Who says fall is all about pumpkin spice and apples? This year try a Lobster Pot Pie with your cider or latte.

The pot pies, made by Irwin's Fine Foods in Utica, are stuffed with more lobster, by request. They are available at the Clinton Cider Mill where you can have one for lunch, followed by a delicious cider donut for dessert.

The historic Cider Mill, where people have been lining up for more than a century, is now open with new options, including the lobster pot pies and their age old cider and donuts.

Photo Credit - Clinton Cider Mill

The Mill first opened in Clinton in 1903 with a screw press, powered by a steam engine. A new hydraulic press was installed in 1927 and since then, the cider making process has stayed the same.

Photo Credit - Clinton Cider Mill

The tradition continues over a decade later with plenty of delicious options.

Fresh Apple Squeeze — hot, cold, or slushie

New York State Apples

Cider Donuts — plain or cinnamon sugar

Fresh Fruit Pies and savory Pot Pies — full-size or single-serving

New for 2020 - Shepherd’s Pie and Mac & Cheese

Maple Syrup & goodies

9 types of hot Soups & Chili

Pulaski Market Pierogi

Croghan Bologna

Cookies, bretzels, & baked goods

Local honeys, Jake’s Gouda Cheeses, & jarred goods

Photo Credit - Clinton Cider Mill

You can order on-line and pick up in store this year. But don't forget to wear a mask when you come in.

Clinton Cider Mill is hiring. Download an application online or drop off your resume at the Cider Mill on Elm Street.

Clinton Cider Mill is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.