CNY Cider Mill Serving Up Lobster Pot Pie
Who says fall is all about pumpkin spice and apples? This year try a Lobster Pot Pie with your cider or latte.
The pot pies, made by Irwin's Fine Foods in Utica, are stuffed with more lobster, by request. They are available at the Clinton Cider Mill where you can have one for lunch, followed by a delicious cider donut for dessert.
The historic Cider Mill, where people have been lining up for more than a century, is now open with new options, including the lobster pot pies and their age old cider and donuts.
The Mill first opened in Clinton in 1903 with a screw press, powered by a steam engine. A new hydraulic press was installed in 1927 and since then, the cider making process has stayed the same.
The tradition continues over a decade later with plenty of delicious options.
- Fresh Apple Squeeze — hot, cold, or slushie
- New York State Apples
- Cider Donuts — plain or cinnamon sugar
- Fresh Fruit Pies and savory Pot Pies — full-size or single-serving
- New for 2020 - Shepherd’s Pie and Mac & Cheese
- Maple Syrup & goodies
- 9 types of hot Soups & Chili
- Pulaski Market Pierogi
- Croghan Bologna
- Cookies, bretzels, & baked goods
- Local honeys, Jake’s Gouda Cheeses, & jarred goods
You can order on-line and pick up in store this year. But don't forget to wear a mask when you come in.
Clinton Cider Mill is hiring. Download an application online or drop off your resume at the Cider Mill on Elm Street.
Clinton Cider Mill is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.