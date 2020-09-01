Clinton Cider Mill Now Open With New Options, Age Old Cider and Donuts
People having been lining up at Clinton Cider Mill for more than 100 years and the coronavirus isn't stopping the fall tradition. The historic Cider Mill is now open with new options and their age old cider and donuts.
The Mill first opened in Clinton in 1903 with a screw press, powered by a steam engine. A new hydraulic press was installed in 1927 and since then, the cider making process has stayed the same.
The tradition continues over a decade later with plenty of delicious options.
New this year, you can order on-line and pick up in store. But don't forget to wear a mask.
Clinton Cider Mill is hiring. Download an application online or drop off your resume at the Cider Mill on Elm Street.
Clinton Cider Mill is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.