Clinton Cider Mill Now Open With New Options, Age Old Cider and Donuts

Photo Credit - Clinton Cider Mill

People having been lining up at Clinton Cider Mill for more than 100 years and the coronavirus isn't stopping the fall tradition. The historic Cider Mill is now open with new options and their age old cider and donuts.

The Mill first opened in Clinton in 1903 with a screw press, powered by a steam engine. A new hydraulic press was installed in 1927 and since then, the cider making process has stayed the same.

Photo Credit - Clinton Cider Mill

The tradition continues over a decade later with plenty of delicious options.

  • Fresh Apple Squeeze — hot, cold, or slushie
  • New York State Apples
  • Cider Donuts — plain or cinnamon sugar
  • Fresh Fruit Pies and savory Pot Pies — full-size or single-serving
  • New for 2020 - Shepherd’s Pie and Mac & Cheese
  • Maple Syrup & goodies
  • 9 types of hot Soups & Chili
  • Pulaski Market Pierogi
  • Croghan Bologna
  • Cookies, bretzels, & baked goods
  • Local honeys, Jake’s Gouda Cheeses, & jarred goods
    • Photo Credit - Clinton Cider Mill

    New this year, you can order on-line and pick up in store. But don't forget to wear a mask.

    Clinton Cider Mill is hiring. Download an application online or drop off your resume at the Cider Mill on Elm Street.

    Clinton Cider Mill is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

