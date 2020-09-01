People having been lining up at Clinton Cider Mill for more than 100 years and the coronavirus isn't stopping the fall tradition. The historic Cider Mill is now open with new options and their age old cider and donuts.

The Mill first opened in Clinton in 1903 with a screw press, powered by a steam engine. A new hydraulic press was installed in 1927 and since then, the cider making process has stayed the same.

Photo Credit - Clinton Cider Mill

The tradition continues over a decade later with plenty of delicious options.

Fresh Apple Squeeze — hot, cold, or slushie

New York State Apples

Cider Donuts — plain or cinnamon sugar

Fresh Fruit Pies and savory Pot Pies — full-size or single-serving

New for 2020 - Shepherd’s Pie and Mac & Cheese

Maple Syrup & goodies

9 types of hot Soups & Chili

Pulaski Market Pierogi

Croghan Bologna

Cookies, bretzels, & baked goods

Local honeys, Jake’s Gouda Cheeses, & jarred goods

Photo Credit - Clinton Cider Mill

New this year, you can order on-line and pick up in store. But don't forget to wear a mask.

Clinton Cider Mill is hiring. Download an application online or drop off your resume at the Cider Mill on Elm Street.

Clinton Cider Mill is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.