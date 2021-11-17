Why Did The Clinton Central School District Remove Coach Deep?

The question all over Central New York's social media- Why did the Clinton Central School district let Coach Deep go?

A post went viral on Facebook posted by Meghan Catterson. In the post, it mentions how The CCS school board added an item to their agenda at the last minute removing Coach Deep as indoor track coach. Coach Deep held this position for the last 30 years.

What a huge loss this will be for the school and our community!

Many on social media were shocked with the news:

Amy Bosworth McFadden: "This is sad he’s done so much for the students"

Dana Rappa: "What?! I have nothing but amazing memories of track and Coach Deep. I remember how excited I was when he started the indoor track team in my Senior Year."

So the question on everyone's mind- Why was he let go?

We have reached out to the Clinton Central School District and will update this story as soon as we know more.

The Rome Sentinel reports that Coach Deep was placed on paid administrative leave:

“Norman Deep is placed on paid administrative leave from the duties of coach of the Indoor Track Team for the 2021-22 season, until further notice,” said a statement provided by the school district.

For now, many have signed a petition on Change.org called "Reinstate Norman Deep as Indoor Track Coach"

Reinstate Norman Deep Jr. as indoor track coach. He has been a beloved member of the Clinton community for 30 years and he was removed last night from the coaching position with no explanation. Sign on to express your support to reinstate him."

You can learn more on that petition online here.

Adelle Behara: "Mr. Deep is an enthusiastic teacher who not only inspires people academically but in the track and cross country program he brought to life. He is a vital member of this school and represents everything the track team admires. There needs to be better actions taken by the adults in charge to rectify this issue."

