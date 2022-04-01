Clark Mills Woman Killed In Car-Pedestrain Accident On Route 233
A woman is dead following a car-pedestrian accident that happened on State Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland.
According to the New York State Police, 64-year-old Paul Dowd of Clinton, New York was traveling south on Route 233 just after 9:00 on Thursday, March 31, 2022 when he saw a pedestrian crossing the roadway in the lane of travel.
Troopers say Dowd attempted to swerve to avoid hitting 76-year-old Diane French of Clark Mills but was unsuccessful.
French was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dowd was tested and determined to be negative for any drug or alcohol impairment.
The investigation into the accident is continuing. Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The investigation into the incident is continuing. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
