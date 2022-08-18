Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?

According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."

For those very excited with that news, you might want to put the skis back in the garage for a little while. Currently the idea is just in the research stages. However, good news, there is money available through the American Rescue Plan Act. Through the act during the pandemic, funds can be used for these types of projects.

“It may not be at this point that we go with snow making because it may not be feasible, but I will tell you we will be utilizing an amphitheater, we’ll be looking at a skate park, skating area, ice skating and other activities,” said Mayor Palmieri. “We’re going to be utilizing that park so it can be utilized 12 months a year, not just for 4 months out of the year.”"

We will keep you updated as this story progresses over the next few months.

In February of 2022, The Utica OD reported that the Utica Prosperity Initiative from the American Rescue Plan Act represented more than $60 million in local, state and federal funding. This was part of the project then too:

$7.8 million, will go toward improvements at Roscoe Conkling Park, which contains many of the city’s attractions: the Parkway Recreation Center, Val Bialas Ski Center and Valley View Golf Course."

Back in the winter time of 2022, the City of Utica did reopen the Val Bialas recreation center. This was the first time that it was reopened after about seven years of being closed due to inconsistent weather.

