Get Ready To Climb Out Of Your Comfort Zone In New York City

Looking to climb out on a skyscraper in New York City? Introducing City Climb.



City Climb is the highest external building climb in the world. City Climb is located above Edge, which is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. So here's the deal:

City Climb challenges Climbers to scale the outside of a 1,200+ foot supertall building, then lean out from the outdoor platform at the pinnacle of the skyscraper for the ultimate skyscraping adventure.

Now, they aren't just going to throw you outside of a building on your own. You'll be led by trained guides. You'll be pretty safe too because you're hooked to a trolley and harness system, along with access to steel rails throughout the entire experience.

Climbers can lean out across the open edges with nothing but air and breathtaking views of New York City. Offering never before seen skyline views, City Climb is an experience Climbers will remember for the rest of their lives.

Tickets start at $185 a piece. If you want to try it out, City Climb requires participants to be 13 plus in age, 4.9ft - 6.7ft in height, and the weight requirements are between 65lbs to 310lbs. Your friends and family can cheer you on too. They sell spectator tickets for $36.

City Climb opens November 2021 and will operate year-round in most weather conditions. Obviously being New York, high winds, heavy rain, lightning, snow and extreme temperatures may cause a delay.

If you wanted to have a few drinks then climb, be careful. All Climbers must have a blood-alcohol reading below 0.080 in order to participate. All participants will be breathalyzed.

Between checking in, suiting up, and the Climb experience, it's usually around 2 hours total for the experience. City Climb will be open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm. If you're interested, you can book your experience on their website.