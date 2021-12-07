Christmas in Little Falls Returns With Reindeer Run, Tree Lighting & Holiday Fun

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Little Falls with two days of holiday fun.

Christmas in Little Falls is back after taking a year off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year the event has grown into a two-day celebration filled with festive events, specials, and entertainment.

For over a decade Christmas in Little Falls has offered a day filled with holiday cheer. For 2021 it's two days of festive fun on Friday, December 10, and Saturday, December 11.

The event will kick off with the inaugural Celebration of Lights at Canal Place from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Sterzinar Park will transform into a winter wonderland of lights with a tree lighting ceremony, free tractor-pulled wagon rides, outdoor musical entertainment, shopping, food, activities, and more. Valley Cinemas will also host a screening of the Christmas classic ‘Elf’ at 7:30 PM.

The fun continues bright and early Saturday morning with something new for young and old. The kids can enjoy a reading of ‘Little Blue Truck Christmas’ at the Little Falls Public Library at 9:30 AM. Paw Patrol themed activities will be held at the Youth and Family Center and there's a screening of the Polar Express at Valley Cinemas at 1 PM. Don't forget to wear your favorite pajamas. Jackson Street will come alive as Candy Cane Lane with outdoor holiday-themed Reindeer Games.

For the adults, there's a Schitt’s Creek Christmas Party at Elk’s Lodge #42. Dress as your favorite character from the show for a chance to win an award.

New this year is a Merry Chicksmas Market at Travelodge with 20 vendors comprised of talented local female entrepreneurs.

The free horse-drawn wagon rides will be back to tour the village.

Credit - Christmas in Little Falls

The Tipsy Server Race is also back on Wast Main Street. Cheer on your favorite server as they race for charity trying not to spill their trays of drinks.

Enjoy soups and stews from the best chefs in Little Falls at Soup Fest, with all the proceeds going to charity as well.

Enjoy live music and caroling, a superhero pancake breakfast, cookie decorating, the annual Red Nose Reindeer Run, and Santa will tour the city in a firetruck before being dropped off at the Youth and Family Center for professional photos.

Learn more at the Christmas in Little Falls’ Facebook page. You can also contact the Youth and Family Center with questions or to donate Christmas toys at 315-823-1740.

Credit - Christmas in Little Falls

