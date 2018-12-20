Chicken And Cows Message To Utica ‘I’m Me, Not Meat’

PETA is urging area residents to "go vegan" in 2019

They've placed two billboards in Utica that show a chicken or a cow next to the words "I'm ME, Not MEAT."

PETA says they hope the billboards encourage passersby to opt for delicious, animal-free meals over the holidays and all year round.

"These billboards challenge people to consider who cows and chickens really are: sensitive, intelligent individuals who feel pain and don't deserve to be exploited or killed for a fleeting taste," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA encourages everyone to ring in 2019 by going vegan."

The billboards are located on Route 5S west of Dyke Road and at 1706 Oriskany St. West.

They'll be in place for four weeks.