Chestnut, Sudo Set Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Records

How many hot dogs do you think you could eat in ten minutes? Whateve number you just thought of, we guarantee it pales in comparison to today's winners of the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The annual disgusting, yet oddly captivating chow-off normally held at Coney Island took place on Saturday. However the hot boardwalk was traded in for a private, fan-less, air conditioned arena nearby. That made no difference for longtime hot dog contest pros Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.

Both set official records for hot dogs, bun and all, downed in 10 minutes. Chestnut broke his own men's record by wolfing down 75 dogs, while Sudo set a new women's record at 48.5.

Chestnut's victory brings his tally to 13, while Sudo has now won seven straight women's titles.

Another interesting note, Michael Jordan and Tom Brady, two athletes considered by many as the "GOATs" have a combined 12 championship titles in their respective sports. Chestnut now has 13. We're not saying Chestnut is better than them, but...

Chestnut is also something of a pro at the chicken spiedie! To jog you memory there was a Major League Eating event in our back yard, in the form of a chicken spiedie-eating contest at Tioga Downs.

Chestnut won the first two contests in 2014 and 2015, before dropping the crown to fellow competitive eating star Matt Stonie the next two years.

Stonie set the record in his 2017 victory in 2017, scarfing down 20.5 spiedies in 10 minutes.

[via CBS Sports, ESPN, Major League Eating]