Chalk It Up to Central New York Positivity to Make Things Brighter

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Instead of hopscotch and four corners, Central New Yorkers are using chalk to brighten their neighborhoods during the coronavirus crisis.

Old school sidewalk chalk is making a comeback, as neighbors send encouraging messages and thank yous on driveways and roads.

In Clinton, someone shared messages of encouragement: "Don't Worry, Be Happy" and "Thank your mailman!"

Credit: John Matthews
Credit: John Matthews
Credit: John Matthews

In New Hartford, MaryLynn Paniccia took her artistic skills (and her pug) to the streets to brighten the neighborhood.

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia
Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia
Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia
Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia
Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia
Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia
Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Have you seen chalk drawings around your neighborhood? Have you made some? Share them: beth@lite987.com

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Chalk it Up

Source: Chalk It Up to Central New York Positivity to Make Things Brighter
Filed Under: clinton, Coronavirus (COVID-19), coronavirus good news, new hartford
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top