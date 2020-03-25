Chalk It Up to Central New York Positivity to Make Things Brighter

Instead of hopscotch and four corners, Central New Yorkers are using chalk to brighten their neighborhoods during the coronavirus crisis.

Old school sidewalk chalk is making a comeback, as neighbors send encouraging messages and thank yous on driveways and roads.

In Clinton, someone shared messages of encouragement: "Don't Worry, Be Happy" and "Thank your mailman!"

Credit: John Matthews

Credit: John Matthews

Credit: John Matthews

In New Hartford, MaryLynn Paniccia took her artistic skills (and her pug) to the streets to brighten the neighborhood.

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Have you seen chalk drawings around your neighborhood? Have you made some? Share them: beth@lite987.com

