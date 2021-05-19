Central New York Woman Has A Laugh As She Finds Her Jeep “Ducked” in New Hartford

Hamilton resident Jamie Broedel was at Planet Fitness in New Hartford to start her morning on Wednesday. As she arrived back to her orange Jeep Renegade after her visit, she saw something on her door handle and got nervous. What was it?

A rubber duck.

"I couldn't exactly see what it was as I left the building but I saw something was there and got nervous," Broedel said. "But as I got closer, I saw that it was a rubber duck and was extremely confused what was going on."

Attached to the pink rubber duck was at tag that said "Nice Jeep" and a QR code that led to a website that said, "Congratulations, you've been ducked! #GotDucked."

Credit: Jamie Broedel

Duck Duck Jeeps is a community of Jeep owners looking to make people smile in communities by "ducking" other Jeep owners. To duck a Jeep, you buy a small rubber duck, write a message and put it on a Jeep.

You have received this duck from a fellow friend who loves your Jeep! They wanted to help spread joy in your community as well as share the #JeepLove

"I actually ended up ordering some ducks on the website so I can duck other people in the area too! It's the cutest little duck ever, it made my day and I can't wait to be able to do it to someone else," Broedel said.

Credit: Jamie Broedel

Get our free mobile app

The Jeep Ducking craze is now popular in the U.S., but according to the Massachusetts-based Taunton Daily Gazette, it was started in Ontario by Allison Parliament in Canada.

You can get all the essentials to start ducking Jeeps near you at duckduckjeeps.com.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

KEEP READING: See notable new words that were coined the year you were born