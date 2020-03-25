Central New York Police Department Cancels Crime Due to Virus

A Central New York police department is keeping their sense of humor. They say crime is cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Oneida City Police says crime is cancelled until further notice.

In a Facebook post, the department asks that "all criminal activities stop until further notice. Thank you for your anticipated cooperation in the matter. We will update you when we deem it’s appropriate to proceed with your bad selves."

Credit: Oneida City PD/Facebook

Trust us, we're ready to get back to our bad selves, our good selves...even our average selves.