Central New York Contractor Donates N95 Masks to Medical Professionals

A Central New York contractor donated his stock of N95 masks and other personal protective gear to medical professionals.

Russ Pelli, the owner of Northeastern Roofing & Construction posted his entire inventory of N95 masks, and other protective gear on Facebook asking if anyone in the medical could use them.

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

With masks in short supply, medical professionals are in need. Many of the masks and other gear ended up going to the Insight House in Utica, with more distributed among other health professionals in the community.

We're celebrating Russ as an 'Everyday Hero'. We're going to keep looking for the helpers as this crisis continues - because we all need good news. If you see anything, let us know at beth@lite987.com.