Celebrity Penthouse in New York Hits the Market! See Where These Huge Stars Lived!
In California it is big business to sell "maps to stars homes" so tourists can see where their favorite actors and musicians live. I have a place much closer to home and it's one-stop shopping.
Look at these pictures from this New York City penthouse, once owned by Keith Richards, Cher and Britney Spears. Just hit the market for around $7 million.
According to the New York Post, the 3,700 square foot space at 14 East 4th Street in Manhattan is for sale. Eat in Cher's former kitchen! See Keith Richards former view and climb the spiral staircase Britney Spears used to climb.
New York's Celebrity Penthouse in the Sky
Own the place where Keith Richards, Cher, Britney Spears and more have called home.
