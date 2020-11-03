Celebrate Thanksgiving with a Pumpkin Pie Boozy Milkshake

Celebrate the holidays with a new boozy milkshake.

The Upstate Tavern at Turning Stone is getting into the holiday spirit with a Pumpkin Pie boozy milkshake. It's made with vanilla bean ice cream, Recipe 21 rum and topped with white croquants and a slice of pumpkin pie. But it's only available through November 30th at Upstate Tavern.

In addition to the Pumpkin Pie milkshake there's other flavors to choose from - peach pie, vanilla bacon bourbon, candy bar crush and mocha brownie.

Turning Stone's Boozy Milkshakes are among the best in the country. And they are in good company in Forbes Travel Guide top six tasty treats, that include The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, The Venetian and the Ritz-Carlton. Forbes calls the Boozy Milkshakes at Turning Stone's Upstate Tavern “photogenic treats that are certainly worth the caloric splurge.”

Get yours for $12.

Check out current and former boozy milkshakes offered at Turning Stone's Upstate Tavern. You never know what creation they are going to offer next.