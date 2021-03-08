CDC Releases Guidance on Life After Being Vaccinated

Throughout the pandemic, the CDC has been releasing guidance on what they have believed to be appropriate measures to take during a given period of time. We've now reached that point where hundred of thousands of New Yorkers have their doses the COVID-19 vaccines. Now what?

The newest guidance released by the CDC states that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may safely gather with small groups from other households without wearing masks or physical distancing, even if those people have not yet had their shots.

This is the first kind of information we've received from the CDC that appears as if, as a nation, we're moving in the right direction towards more of a normal life.

According to NBC News, the latest science suggests that fully vaccinated people can congregate indoors with other fully vaccinated people, without wearing face coverings or practicing physical distancing, the agency said. What's more, fully vaccinated people may gather with a small group, such as another household, even if that household has not been vaccinated.

Get our free mobile app

"For example," the CDC wrote, "fully vaccinated grandparents can visit indoors with their unvaccinated healthy daughter and her healthy children without wearing masks or physical distancing, provided none of the unvaccinated family members are at risk of severe COVID-19."

Yes, you heard right. If you're a grandparent and you've been fully vaccinated - you can see and be around your family again, something many have been waiting patiently for.

This new guidance, however, does not mean that you can go back to living like we were during pre-coronavirus.

"In public or around others who are vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, mitigation measures should remain status quo," the CDC said. "Keep up with hand washing. Wear masks in public places, and continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines. Avoid crowded areas. Seek out COVID-19 testing if symptoms develop."

The new guidelines were supposed to be released last week, but the CDC wanted to make sure the language used was clear.

Vaccines are available at pharmacies, hospitals, local health departments and Federally Qualified Health Centers statewide. Visit this website to see if you're eligible to receive the vaccine if you haven't received it already.