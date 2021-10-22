Masks and vaccines are the gifts of the season this year. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has released the holiday guidelines for 2021.

If you plan to travel this year for Thanksgiving or Christmas, the CDC recommends wearing face coverings in crowds and getting vaccinated to keep everyone safe as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

Holiday traditions are important for families and children. There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health. Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.

CDC Tips to Celebrate the Holidays

Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination such as young children by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated.

Wear masks oif you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated.

Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with high transmission rates.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering.

Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

If you are planning to travel during the holiday season, the CDC recommends delaying until you're fully vaccinated. If you still want to see family, you're advised to get tested before leaving and again after returning home.

By working together, we can enjoy safer holidays, travel, and protect our own health as well as the health of our family and friends.

Everyone is required to wear a mask on public transportation, even if they are fully vaccinated. But masks should not be worn by children younger than 2-years-old.

Guidelines were released earlier this month but were taken down three days later, due to a technical glitch according to CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund.

The premature guidelines suggested virtual celebrations, walk-by-greetings, and using a fan for extra circulation.

At least this year we can have more than 10 people at our home for the holidays. I will miss those Governor Cuomo window clings though.

