CDC Quietly Adds 3 New COVID-19 Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently added more symptoms of the COVID-19 illness and expands the list of people at risk.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Newly added to the symptoms list is congestion or runny nose, diarrhea.

The new COVID-19 symptom list includes:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC states if you're showing emergency warning signs* you should seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing



Persistent pain or pressure in the chest



New confusion



Inability to wake or stay awake



Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all possible symptoms. Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you [CDC].

Did you know the CDC has removed the specific age threshold from the older adult classification? They now warn that among adults, the risk increases steadily as you age, and not just for those over the age of 65. Hmmm, that's just a fancy way of saying everyone's at risk as we all age every day. Right?

They have also updated the list of underlying medical conditions that increase your risk of getting sick with the illness.

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or

cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

This news is troubling, as almost 60 percent of American adults have at least one chronic medical condition listed. Nearly 1000 people per day are dying in the USA from COVID-19.