CDC No Longer Recommends Quarantining 14 Days After Travel
Wanting to travel overseas or out of state? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending self-quarantine for 14 days.
The CDC updated requirements online, suggesting travelers follow state and local recommendations or requirements, rather than quarantining for 14 days. Although, everyone is still advised to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, wash hands often, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. These are also places where it can be hard to social distance. If you're driving, the CDC suggests using disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons at the gas pumps and using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol after filling up.
"You may have been exposed to COVID-19 on your travels. You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can be contagious without symptoms and spread the virus to others. You and your travel companions (including children) pose a risk to your family, friends and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus."
When you get home, the CDC recommends staying 6 feet away from anyone not in your household, wear a mask when going outdoors, wash your hands and watch for COVID-19 symptoms.
The CDC may not be asking travelers to self quarantine, but Governor Andrew Cuomo is. In New York, 31 states along with the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are on a travel advisory list. Cuomo is asking anyone travelling from or to those states to self quarantine for 14 days.
Arkansas
Arizona
California
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Iowa
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Minnesota
Missouri
Mississippi
Montana
North Carolina
North Dakota
Nebraska
Nevada
Oklahoma
Puerto Rico
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Virgin Islands
Wisconsin