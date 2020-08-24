CDC No Longer Recommends Quarantining 14 Days After Travel

Wanting to travel overseas or out of state? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending self-quarantine for 14 days.

The CDC updated requirements online, suggesting travelers follow state and local recommendations or requirements, rather than quarantining for 14 days. Although, everyone is still advised to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, wash hands often, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. These are also places where it can be hard to social distance. If you're driving, the CDC suggests using disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons at the gas pumps and using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol after filling up.

"You may have been exposed to COVID-19 on your travels. You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can be contagious without symptoms and spread the virus to others. You and your travel companions (including children) pose a risk to your family, friends and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus."

When you get home, the CDC recommends staying 6 feet away from anyone not in your household, wear a mask when going outdoors, wash your hands and watch for COVID-19 symptoms.

The CDC may not be asking travelers to self quarantine, but Governor Andrew Cuomo is. In New York, 31 states along with the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are on a travel advisory list. Cuomo is asking anyone travelling from or to those states to self quarantine for 14 days.

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin