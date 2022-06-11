A Greene County man is facing charges after being arrested twice in two days.

The first incident took place in Leeds, New York on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at approximately 6:24pm.

Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Catskill responded to a all about a man threatening people with a knife near 1125 Main Street in Leeds. The suspect left before police arrived at the scene.

1125 Main Street in Leeds, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured September 2019) via Google Maps (June 2022) 1125 Main Street in Leeds, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured September 2019) via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

However, troopers later found the suspect walking on Main Street. He was later identified as 31-year-old Garrett A. Dunbar Jr. of Catskill, New York.

After finding Dunbar they also found the knife that was allegedly used. Dunbar Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Dunbar Jr. was issued an appearance ticket and brought to Columbia Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The next day, on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at approximately 9:46am, members of the New York State Police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office said that the saw a man walking toward them while carrying a metal hammer. They said that the man was threatening to kill a state trooper and damage an NYSP vehicle.

The man was later identified as Garrett A. Dunbar Jr. - the same man arrested the day before - and arrested again.

No physical injuries were reported.

On June 5th he was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony)

Menacing a Police Officer (felony)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration (misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court in front of Judge William R. Jacobs and sent to the Greene County Jail in lieu of bail.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

