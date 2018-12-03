The ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Soars to New Heights

She’s not just any old superhero. She’s Captain Marvel .

I think this new trailer makes that abundantly clear. Captain Marvel isn’t like those other Marvel superheroes. She’s played by Brie Larson, her movie is set in the past, years before Iron Man and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she also kicks major butt. She doesn’t just fight in the Kree-Skull War; she vows to end it.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom. The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

We are fully ready. Now if we could only see an Avengers 4 trailer! Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.