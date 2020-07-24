Oneida County DMV Switching To Online Appointment Scheduling

The Oneida County Department of Motor Vehicles will be switching to online appointment scheduling for driver’s licenses and permit transactions starting on Monday, July 27th.

“The new online system will make scheduling an appointment for the DMV, quick, simple and easy.” said Oneida County Clerk Sandra DePerno.

The option is available to choose the Utica location at Union Station or the Rome location at 301 W. Dominick Street.

You can schedule an appointment for license and permit transactions at ocgov.net/dmv.

All other transactions must be conducted by mail or drop box.

The DMV offices are open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.