Have you seen this stolen dirt bike?

New York State Police in Marcy is investigating the theft of a 2015 red Haosen 150cc dirt bike. It was taken sometime between August 10th and August 11th from outside the owner’s residence on State Route 8 in the town of Bridgewater.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact the New York State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.