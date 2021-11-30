Can we please replace the tattered flag flying in Oneida?

A woman who has several veterans in her family is asking city officials to replace the American Flag in Oneida.

Ky Reardon heard something snap in the wind when she drove into the Big Lots parking lot. When she looked up she said what she was heartbreaking. "The American Flag flown in that lot is faded, filthy, torn, and tattered. As beautiful as the City of Oneida is, I was shocked at the sight."

Credit - Ky Reardon

When Reardon inquired about it at a few places she said all she got were blank stares and shrugs.

As the wife of a Navy Submarine Veteran, daughter to a mother who was a decorated Navy Corpsman during Desert Storm/Desert Shield, and the Daughter-in-law of a Marine Vietnam Veteran, Survivor of Khe Sanh, I’m asking that the flag be taken down, replaced and the damaged flag retired with full honors.

Reardon sent a letter to the Oneida City Clerks Office about the tattered flag and replacing it with a new one, but she's heard nothing back. "I understand the cost of a flag that size, but I also know the cost paid by the men and women of our armed forces, to allow that flag to fly freely."

Always display the flag with the blue union field up

Never display the flag upside down, except as a signal of extreme distress.

Always carry the flag aloft and free -- never carry it flat or horizontally in processions or parades, unless the flag is too large to march with a pole or post.

Always keep the flag clean.

Make sure to have a light on the flag at night at all times.

If you're storing the flag make sure to fold it properly into a triangle with the blue union field showing.

If the flag gets old, ratty, or ripped properly dispose of it by bringing it to a ceremony held by a local VFW or other veteran's group, so the flag can be burned.

Holiday Shortage? Buy These 25 CNY Gifts That Keep on Giving No need to worry about a holiday shortage when there are so many gift-giving options in Central New York. From gifts for the stomach to presents that last a lifetime.