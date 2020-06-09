Camps Go Up in Flames at Historic 100 Year-Old Adirondack Campground

A couple celebrating their anniversary are lucky to be alive after fire quickly spread through a 100 year-old campground where they were staying in the Adirondacks.

Andrew Quinn and his wife Amy discovered the fire at White Pine Camp. They were staying at the campground for their anniversary weekend when Andrew heard a strange noise during dinner. "He ran outside to see the building 25 feet behind ours was on fire," she wrote on Facebook.

Amy called 911 after seeing a workshop engulfed in flames. "It spread through our cabin within 4 minutes as we watched," she said.

Four buildings were destroyed before firefighters from 8 fire departments got the blaze under control, according to Adirondack Daily Enterprise. Luckily no one was injured.

"I am so very thankful that this did not happen at night when we were asleep," said Quinn.

White Pine Camp was built in 1908 on Osgood Pond in Paul Smiths New York. It was a popular destination for the rich and famous and in 1926 it was even the Summer White House for Calvin Coolidge who served as President of the United States from 1923-1929.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.