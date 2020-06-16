Burger King Utica, Rome, Syracuse Adds Impossible Meatless Sausage
Burger King locations across Central New York are adding a breakfast sandwich made with meat-free Impossible Sausage to its menu. These sandwiches will begin to be sold nationwide.
The Impossible Croissan’wich will be available for a limited time at participating locations. Fox News reports that the Impossible Croissan’wich is made with eggs, cheese and a seasoned plant-based "pork sausage" Impossible patty served on a croissant. It costs $3.99 nationwide.
MSNBC reports in order to promote the new breakfast sandwich, Burger King is giving away up to 100,000 of them through its mobile app. You can grab this deal with any purchase of at least $1. Not a bad deal.
Burger King Locations In CNY
Here are the following Burger King locations in CNY, along with their phone numbers:
(315) 792-3656
300 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 736-7998
26 Oriskany Blvd
Whitesboro, NY 13492
(315) 797-8531
8515 Seneca Tpke
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 866-1056
115 W State St
Herkimer, NY 13350
(315) 339-2660
1700 Black River Blvd N
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 339-0131
106 S Madison St
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 363-5620
212 Genesee St
Oneida, NY 13421
(315) 853-3605
NYS Thruway M P 244 E
Westmoreland, NY 13490
(315) 942-5178
261 Utica Rd
Boonville, NY 13309
(315) 475-2226
1514 Erie Blvd E
Syracuse, NY 13210
(315) 472-6036
955 W Genesee St
Syracuse, NY 13204
(315) 468-3686
3332 W Genesee St
Syracuse, NY 13219
(315) 437-8764
6300 Thompson Rd
Syracuse, NY 13206
(315) 479-7524
700 S Salina St
Syracuse, NY 13202
(315) 476-8261
4734 Onondaga Blvd
Syracuse, NY 13219
(315) 443-1514
401 Skytop Rd
Syracuse, NY 13244
(315) 471-0092
623 Butternut St
Syracuse, NY 13208
(315) 469-8885
3930 S Salina St
Syracuse, NY 13205
(315) 454-9094
3603 Brewerton Rd
Syracuse, NY 13212
(585) 505-8848
Destiny Mall Food Court 1 Destiny Usa Drive
Syracuse, NY 13204
(315) 457-8197
104 Elwood Davis Rd
Liverpool, NY 13088
(315) 458-6362
7843 Brewerton Rd
Cicero, NY 13039
(315) 622-2623
7589 Oswego Rd
Liverpool, NY 13090
(315) 238-7113
State Hwy 80 & State Hwy 11a
Tully, NY 13159
(315) 682-2149
104 Fayette St
Manlius, NY 13104
(315) 652-1967
4035 State Route 31
Liverpool, NY 13090
(315) 687-7045
520 Genesee St
Chittenango, NY 13037
(315) 676-3345
3002 East Ave
Central Square, NY 13036
(315) 253-5975
225 Grant Ave
Auburn, NY 13021
(315) 593-2689
204 S 2nd St
Fulton, NY 13069
(607) 753-0351
1096 State Route 222
Cortland, NY 13045
(866) 394-2493
3742 Us Route 11
Mc Graw, NY 13101