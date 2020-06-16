Burger King locations across Central New York are adding a breakfast sandwich made with meat-free Impossible Sausage to its menu. These sandwiches will begin to be sold nationwide.

The Impossible Croissan’wich will be available for a limited time at participating locations. Fox News reports that the Impossible Croissan’wich is made with eggs, cheese and a seasoned plant-based "pork sausage" Impossible patty served on a croissant. It costs $3.99 nationwide.

MSNBC reports in order to promote the new breakfast sandwich, Burger King is giving away up to 100,000 of them through its mobile app. You can grab this deal with any purchase of at least $1. Not a bad deal.

Burger King Locations In CNY

Here are the following Burger King locations in CNY, along with their phone numbers:

(315) 792-3656

300 Herkimer Rd

Utica, NY 13502

(315) 736-7998

26 Oriskany Blvd

Whitesboro, NY 13492

(315) 797-8531

8515 Seneca Tpke

New Hartford, NY 13413

(315) 866-1056

115 W State St

Herkimer, NY 13350

(315) 339-2660

1700 Black River Blvd N

Rome, NY 13440

(315) 339-0131

106 S Madison St

Rome, NY 13440

(315) 363-5620

212 Genesee St

Oneida, NY 13421

(315) 853-3605

NYS Thruway M P 244 E

Westmoreland, NY 13490

(315) 942-5178

261 Utica Rd

Boonville, NY 13309

(315) 475-2226

1514 Erie Blvd E

Syracuse, NY 13210

(315) 472-6036

955 W Genesee St

Syracuse, NY 13204

(315) 468-3686

3332 W Genesee St

Syracuse, NY 13219

(315) 437-8764

6300 Thompson Rd

Syracuse, NY 13206

(315) 479-7524

700 S Salina St

Syracuse, NY 13202

(315) 476-8261

4734 Onondaga Blvd

Syracuse, NY 13219

(315) 443-1514

401 Skytop Rd

Syracuse, NY 13244

(315) 471-0092

623 Butternut St

Syracuse, NY 13208

(315) 469-8885

3930 S Salina St

Syracuse, NY 13205

(315) 454-9094

3603 Brewerton Rd

Syracuse, NY 13212

(585) 505-8848

Destiny Mall Food Court 1 Destiny Usa Drive

Syracuse, NY 13204

(315) 457-8197

104 Elwood Davis Rd

Liverpool, NY 13088

(315) 458-6362

7843 Brewerton Rd

Cicero, NY 13039

(315) 622-2623

7589 Oswego Rd

Liverpool, NY 13090

(315) 238-7113

State Hwy 80 & State Hwy 11a

Tully, NY 13159

(315) 682-2149

104 Fayette St

Manlius, NY 13104

(315) 652-1967

4035 State Route 31

Liverpool, NY 13090

(315) 687-7045

520 Genesee St

Chittenango, NY 13037

(315) 676-3345

3002 East Ave

Central Square, NY 13036

(315) 253-5975

225 Grant Ave

Auburn, NY 13021

(315) 593-2689

204 S 2nd St

Fulton, NY 13069

(607) 753-0351

1096 State Route 222

Cortland, NY 13045

(866) 394-2493

3742 Us Route 11

Mc Graw, NY 13101