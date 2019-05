In the world of pumpkin spice, you can now buy pumpkin spiced wings at Buffalo Wild Wings in CNY.

In the middle of fall, Buffalo Wild Wings rolled out “ BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce .”

It’s fall’s favorite flavor. Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season. Get this sauce starting October 1st."

Brobile is reporting these can only be ordered through Halloween. So stock up now.

You can try these in Syracuse or Oneonta.