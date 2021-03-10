Buddy Boeheim Catches Fire; Orange Squeeze NC State Again

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 10: Alan Griffin #0 and Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange celebrate following a timeout call during the first half of their second round game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse with 27 points, including 18 from 3-point range, as the Orange again prevailed over NC State, 89-68, on Wednesday in second round action of the ACC Tournament.

Syracuse had already won their two previous meetings this season, and Boeheim used the 3-ball to help 'Cuse make it three straight wins over the Wolfpack. Boeheim shot 8-of-11 from the field in the first-half, scoring 20 of the team's 38 points. After struggling to find his stroke at times this season, the 6-6 Junior made six of his first ten attempts from beyond the arc, before missing a pair back-to-back in the late stages.

Joe Girard III finished with 14 points, while Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin had a dozen each. Griffin also contributed eight rebounds and five assists.

Trailing by eleven with 2:48 go in the opening half, the Wolfpack were able to claw back into the game to make it 43-38 at the break. However, the Orange quickly extended their lead to twelve early in the second-half, helped by consecutive 3-pointers from Griffin and Guerrier. The lead only grew from there.

The win gets Syracuse to 16-8 on the season and 10-7 in the ACC. Three of those wins have come against NC State, who came into the game with a higher seed than Syracuse because of conference record (Syr is the nine-seed, NC State an eight).

Boeheim and company hope to bring another sharp-shooting performance to the court on Thursday. They'll face the conference's top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers (17-6), who rank 16th in the latest AP Top 25. Game is set for noon, televised on ESPN 2.

The Cavaliers drilled Syracuse 81-58 in late January.

