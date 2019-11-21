Brett Gardner Looks To Return To Yankees In 2020

There is one thing certain about the Yankees this season off season, they will resign Brett Gardner. While shortstop Didi Gregorious might end up elsewhere through Free Agency, Gardner will sign another contract with the Yanks and why not? He put up career numbers in home runs and RBI’s last season and at age 36, he can still play a solid outfield. With Aaron Hicks sidelined after Tommy John surgery on his elbow, the Yankees need Gardner to return in 2020.