Bret Michaels Calls Bikini Model Daughter His ‘Comeuppance’

Bret Michaels is extremely proud of his oldest daughter, Raine, even if her modeling career causes the Poison singer to shake his head.

“As a dad, I’m proud, but there’s bittersweetness involved, because it’s your daughter doing bikini [modeling],” Michaels admitted to Yahoo Entertainment . “It’s a bittersweet thing. I just look at it like this: I think she will be classy, it’ll be awesome and I’m proud.”

Eighteen-year-old Raine, who was named a Top 6 finalist in Sports Illustrated ’s 2019 swimsuit model search competition , revealed that appearing in the magazine would fulfill a lifelong dream.

“ Sports Illustrated has been one of my goals since I was probably 13 years old,” she said in an interview with Fox News . “I’ve always wanted to be a part of Sports Illustrated . I loved the magazine. Kate Upton is one of my biggest role models in life. I’ve always loved that they really want to show that it’s all about inner beauty that shines.”

Still, it’s the outer beauty that concerns her dad -- especially considering his memories of bikini-clad models partying on the Sunset Strip. “When I was living in it, you don’t think of it as dangerous. You’re thinking, ‘This is fun! This is awesome! It’s great!’” Michaels recalled of his rock-star-lifestyle days. “But when you look back as a dad, and this is your comeuppance coming full circle, right?”

Apart from cheering on his daughter, Michaels remains busy in 2019. The singer is on the road through September as he continues his solo Unbroken world tour. Scheduled dates include a performance at the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, Calif., in April.