The Breaking Bad movie is reportedly headed to Netflix.

Per Deadline , the still-untitled Breaking Bad sequel film that has been discussed in recent months will focus on Aaron Paul’s character, Jesse Pinkman, after the events of the beloved AMC series. Interestingly, they also report that the film will go to Netflix before it shows up on cable...

No one would comment, but word is that the two networks might have their roles reversed, with Netflix taking first window and AMC second. The Breaking Bad series aired originally on AMC, with seasons subsequently made available for streaming on Netflix.

The Breaking Bad iverse (look at us, just making up words cause we feel like it here at ScreenCrush) already has one prequel: The ongoing AMC series Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk in the years before his character transformed into the character he became on Breaking Bad. That show has already been renewed for a fifth season.

THR says this Breaking Bad movie will be written and possibly directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, and that it will follow “a kidnapped man (Paul's Jesse) and his quest for freedom.” Bryan Cranston has previously said he’s unsure if there’s a role for him in the film, but that he’s interested in being involved if there is.