Get Your Fair Food Fix at the Oneida County Fairgrounds

Gyros, mac and cheese, fried oreos... Are you getting hungry yet?

County fairs and the Great New York State Fair aren't happening in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean Central New York is going an entire summer without getting a fair food fix!

FoodFest is planned for later this month at the Oneida County Fairgrounds with something yummy for every type of food-indulger. There'll be Louise Zenia with gyros, CheeseMac Factory with a variety of delicious mac and cheese blends (and fresh-squeezed lemonade,) Polish Roadhouse with authentic polish food and El Jefe's with Mexican food. Boonville favorite Dean's Concessions will also be at FoodFest, serving up yummy treats like cotton candy, fried oreos, fried dough, ice cream and more.

FoodFest is a weekend-long treat at the fairgrounds, running July 30 through August 1 from 3 to 8 p.m. each day. Masks and social distancing are required to keep visitors safe.

After months of leaving the fate of the 2020 New York State Fair up in the air, Governor Cuomo officially canceled the fair earlier this month. Although Cuomo canceled it "out of an abundance of caution," he also acknowledged what the cancellation meant for New Yorkers across the state.

"This is a really tough one," Cuomo said. "We've had record attendance - 1.3 million people last year."

Most county fairs across New York, including the Boonville-Oneida County Fair, canceled their summer festivities long before Cuomo canceled the state fair.