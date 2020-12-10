Book A Night At FAO Schwarz New York City On Airbnb

For one night only, New York City’s iconic FAO Schwarz is open on Airbnb for one lucky family of four for an overnight stay in the world-famous toy store. The cost is only 25 bucks.

According to the New York Post, FAO Schwarz has partnered with Airbnb for a special promotion. They have cleared out their 20,000-square-foot store to give one New York–based family the opportunity to roam the aisles of toys and explore mazes of candy, without any of the crowds. That means no lines at the worlds most famous piano.

The overnight “private room in an apartment” experience is only available on December 21 — and the online lottery will launch at noon December 15 via the Airbnb website.

Guests will have a guide through the store to enjoy a personal free shopping spree, and this guide will be on-hand throughout the evening (staying six feet away and with a mask on). The store has been outfitted with lounging and sleeping areas so you can rest in between your piano dancing.

According to the company, if it becomes necessary to cancel due to infection rates from the Coronavirus, and they cancel at the last minute, the company will offer guests a $1,000 coupon and FAO Schwarz store credit.

Again, this once in a lifetime overnight experience is only available on December 21st. An online lottery will launch at noon December 15th via the Airbnb website. The cost to stay is only $25.