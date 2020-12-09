What Color Lights Are On Your Christmas Tree?

When it comes to decorating your Christmas tree, which lights do you prefer, multi-colored lights or white lights.

I remember growing up, and my mom took decorating the Christmas tree very seriously, often decorating it, taking it all off, and then decorating it once more, sometimes more. Over the years I always remember the tree having white lights on it. I suppose I grew accustomed to those lights.

While I grew up with mostly white lights on my Christmas tree, I always preferred colored lights. The multi-colored lights are more eye-catching, more fun, and more pleasing to look at in my opinion. So, when I grew up and had a place of my own, I jumped at the chance to switch things up and throw those blue, red, green, yellow, orange, and whatever other colors you can think of up on my tree.

This year, however, we opted to go with an artificial tree, as we usually go to a tree farm and tag the tree and cut it down, yadda, yadda, yadda. We've had issues with allergies to certain real trees, so the fake tree seemed a better option this year. I'll admit, I love the fake tree, it was super easy to set up saving a bunch of time. The best part is, the tree is pre-lit and has the ability to change from white lights to multi-colored lights and it flashes and does all this fun stuff.

Spending so many years doing the colored lights on the tree, now I can hit a button and it can be white lights. We've actually been setting it to have white lights more this year, since we have the option, why not switch it up.

Which lights do you prefer on your Christmas tree? You doing white lights, or are you a multi-colored kind of person? Leave your comments below.