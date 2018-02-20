Bob Daisley Says He Would Work With Ozzy Osbourne Again

Former Ozzy Osbourne bassist Bob Daisley, who spent years battling the former Black Sabbath singer in court, said he won't rule out the possibility of a musical reunion – even though he believes he’s owed several million dollars as a result of a contract disagreement.

Daisley and drummer Lee Kerslake were part of Osbourne’s first solo band lineup when it formed in 1980. Along with disputes over financial matters, the pair argued in court that the group, which was called Blizzard of Ozz, had been an equal partnership rather than just Osbourne's hired hands. The lawsuit , which focused on royalty and credit details on their first two albums, was dismissed in 2017.

“ Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman have probably sold four or five million each, and the record royalties from performance -- that's got to be in the millions that we didn't get paid,” Daisley told The Metal Voice in a new interview.

He noted that an average record-label deal back then was approximately "12 percent of retail, so we were supposed to have 12 percent for the whole band. And because Ozzy had just come out of Black Sabbath and he was already signed to Jet Records as their artist, we decided that we thought it was fair that Ozzy gets six percent for himself. The other six per cent was supposed to be split between guitarist Randy Rhoads , drummer Lee Kerslake and myself – we were supposed to get two percent each. And that would change as we went further down the line as it became more of a band.”

You can listen to the interview below.

Daisley admitted that he hadn’t signed a contract “because things were getting changed all the time,” so the band recorded the first album and toured without completed paperwork. “Then when it came to write the second album, Diary of a Madman , we said, ‘Hang on a minute – we haven't got the money from the first album yet,'" he recalled. "Don Arden, the manager at the time, said on the phone to us, ‘Don't worry; carry on the work and it will be all sorted out. You will have your contract and money.’ … Eventually they got rid of me and Lee.”

When asked if he planned any further legal action, Daisley said, “Oh, no.” He also noted that he'd be open to working with Osbourne again. "I never say never," he said. "I don't burn bridges – I don't hate people. If there was a way to do it where we could work something out in a sort of nice way, I wouldn't say it’s completely out of the question. It's a possibility, I suppose, depending on the circumstances on how they sell and offer it.”

Osbourne recently announced a farewell tour that will keep him on the road until 2020, but he insisted he wasn’t retiring. He said he would continue to perform occasionally while working on new material.