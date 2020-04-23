Blue Angels and Thunderbirds Will Fly Over U.S. Cities To Honor Essential Workers

If you love watching the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds during local air shows, you can expect to see them flying over numerous U.S. cities soon.

According to WIVB, the Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force's Thunderbirds will be flying over much of the country as part of "Operation America Strong," which will be in honor of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Pentagon.

Teams will fly over Washington, Baltimore, New York, Newark, Trenton, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Austin, according to a Pentagon memo.

The Blue Angels will fly over Miami, Tampa, Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida; Norfolk and Virginia Beach in Virginia; and Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, and Kingsville and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The Thunderbirds will fly over San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Ore., and Seattle, but the list of cities could change, so there's still a chance Buffalo could be involved!

Dates for the flyovers have not yet been announced.