Watch Trailer for New Movie Inspired by Bruce Springsteen

A trailer has been released for Blinded by the Light , the upcoming movie inspired by the music of Bruce Springsteen .

The film chronicles a young Pakistani immigrant in England named Javed. The year is 1987, and he's struggling with his identity, family responsibilities and dreams of becoming a writer. When a school friend introduces Javed to the music of Springsteen, the teen’s life is changed forever.

The new trailer reveals many of the movie’s plot points, including the decisive moment when Javed hears the Boss for the first time.

You can watch the new trailer for Blinded by the Light below.

The movie is based on British journalist Sarfraz Manzoor's memoir, Greetings From Bury Park . Manzoor penned the screenplay alongside director Gurinder Chadha, best known for her 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham .

"In the music of Bruce Springsteen, I found both hope and wisdom on how I could transcend my circumstances and make my dreams to be a writer come true," Manzoor explained of his personal tale. "The fact that I was so affected by Springsteen’s songs shows just how powerfully music can transcend race, religion, nationality and class."

Chadha recalled that her first encounter with the rocker was brief. “I quickly pitched [Springsteen] the film we wanted to make from the book on the red carpet, and to our excitement Bruce nodded and said, ‘Sounds good, talk to Jon,’" she said. "We then spent several years developing a script we knew had to impress Springsteen and managers Jon Landau and Barbara Carr or there would be no film without his music and blessings.”

Blinded by the Light received rave reviews when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Springsteen did not attend the event, but was reportedly impressed when he watch the film, telling Chadha, "Thank you for looking after me so beautifully. Don’t change a thing; it’s perfect.”

Blinded by the Light hits theaters Aug. 14.