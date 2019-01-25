Call him The Dude. Call him His Dudeness. Or Duder. Or El Duderino if you’re not into the whole brevity thing. Whatever you want to call him, though, he’s back. The Big Lebowski returns next month.

At least that’s what El Duderino himself, Jeff Bridges, seems to be teasing on Twitter today. Take a look:

Me, looking at Jeff Bridges’ tweet: What the f— is this?

Jeff Bridges: Obviously you're not a golfer.

So what gives here? Did Jeff Bridges make a secret sequel to The Big Lebowski ? It’s very doubtful. There was a spinoff of Lebowski that was in the works a few years ago, which would have starred John Turturro as Jesus, his eccentric bowler from the film. The movie had a title — Going Places — and a picture of Turturro in the movie even surfaced online in 2016. There’s barely been a peep about the project since then.

The most likely situation here relates to the date teased. February 3 also happens to be the Super Bowl, the day of the year when the biggest, most expensive, and nostalgia-tugging commercials are released. The return of The Dude in a commercial for, say, rugs, or milk, or medicinal marijuana would make a lot of sense. We don’t know for sure, but that seems like the best bet right now. I guess we’ll find out for sure on February 3! (Man.)