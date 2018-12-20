Much was made of Yes ' shift from one singer to another , as Jon Anderson was replaced by Trevor Horn, Benoit David and then Jon Davison. Anderson, in fact, eventually started his own competing version of the group with former bandmates Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman.

But, as you'll see from the ranking of the Best Song on Every Yes Album, the band has always been a sturdy bunch. Keyboardists have come and gone (or in Rick Wakeman's case, come and gone and come and gone and etc. etc.), but Yes remain. Founding guitarist Peter Banks gave way to Steve Howe , who in turn gave way to Rabin, and Yes kept going. Same with Bill Bruford, who was succeeded by Alan White, and even late bassist Chris Squire – whose spot was assumed by handpicked successor Billy Sherwood.

Sherwood, like so many in the Yes orbit, boasted an earlier stint with the band. Turns out Wakeman was one of many prodigal sons. Tony Kaye appeared on their first three albums, for instance, then returned for a second term beginning with 1983's 90125 . Howe joined the fold again before 1996's Keys of Ascension . Geoff Downes was part of 1980's Drama , only to reunite with the group decades later.

Along the way, they dabbled in side-long song forms on a string of early '70s-era recordings, and crunchy synth-pop into the next decade. Then they tried a 1991 combo project titled Union that attempted to bring together both eras in the studio and on the road.

Which individual moments stood out in this ever-evolving musical landscape? Keep scrolling as Ryan Reed selects the Best Song on Every Yes Album.