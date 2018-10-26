Queen went from playing hard and fast to dabbling in pomp and circumstance. They tried out disco, R&B and synth-pop. They blended in operatic elements, leveraged technological marvels, made their own rules and then broke every one of them. They made a thrilling habit of coming out of left field under the freak flag of Freddie Mercury , perhaps rock's greatest frontman.

This makes listing the best song from every Queen album a unique challenge. In some cases, one track will be so distinct from another that they could have come from entirely different bands. Eras diverge in astonishing ways.

Flash Gordon , Queen's 1980 soundtrack, isn't included here since – other than Brian May 's cartoonishly great "Flash's Theme" and one other song – it's dominated by incidental music from the film. Otherwise, our deep dive attempts to find the greatest moment on a string of records that are overstuffed with them.

A thread runs through it all: a hard-won sense of individuality. Queen were a band like no other, both in the way they approached music and the way they approached everything else too. Even in death, Mercury found a way to inspire John Deacon, May and Roger Taylor once more – and, in so doing, inspire us all.

Which one came out on top? Keep scrolling as we select the best song from every Queen album.